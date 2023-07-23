Bachelor in Paradise alums Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk welcomed their second baby on Sunday, July 23.

“Just finished watching my first C-section. Honestly not as bad as I thought it would be,” Gottschalk, 32, wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday, sharing a photo of his little one’s footprints. “Mom & baby are doing VERY good.”

The pair’s second baby — whose name or sex they did not immediately reveal — arrived on Gates’ 32nd birthday.

The Bachelor star took to social media in January to announce her second pregnancy, one year after giving birth to son Gates Zev.

“Baby #2 in July! Any tips on two under 2? 👶🏼👶🏼Pray for us!… especially Adam 🤣🤣,” the then-expectant star shared via Instagram alongside several photos of the couple and their son, then 12 months.

The couple met while filming season 4 of BiP, which aired in the summer of 2017, but they decided not to get engaged during the finale.

“He promised me a really big ring!” Gates joked shortly after the season came to an end, clarifying that she didn’t feel “any pressure” from producers at the time.

After two years of dating, Gottschalk popped the question in June 2019.

“I’m keeping you forever and always,” the Arkansas native captioned a series of eight Instagram photos, quoting the song “Forever and Always” by Shania Twain. “We will be together all of our days Wanna wake up every morning to your sweet face…Always.”

The road to saying “I do” wasn’t easy, however, as the pair had to postpone their wedding several times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve replanned the wedding three times now,” the bride exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2020. “I told Adam by December of this year, if there is no end in sight, we’re just going to elope and get married by ourselves. In our house. And if there is a light at the end of the tunnel by December, then we’ll schedule this wedding for the fourth time.”

In April 2021, the twosome officially tied the knot in Dallas. Three months later, the fashion boutique owner and the real estate agent revealed that they had a little one on the way. Gates gave birth in January 2022.

“Little man made it,” Gottschalk wrote via his Instagram Stories at the time. “Had an emergency C-section after pushing for about an hour and a half. Mom and baby are doing very well. Born at 3:33 a.m.”

After their son’s birth, Gates admitted that she couldn’t imagine life before him.

“So many of you told me ‘seeing your child for the first time, it’s a feeling you can’t explain,’” she wrote via Instagram three days after giving birth. “You were all so right! … The most comforting part of all was looking into Adam’s green eyes knowing we were in this together. Many things could [have] went wrong but God heard my prayers. My sweet baby is healthy. I am very blessed! We are officially home as a family!”

Before baby No. 2’s arrival, the Bachelor Nation alums were candid about their desire to raise a big family.

“I think we agreed [that] we’d like two or three,” Gates exclusively shared with Us in June 2021. “But Adam has said, ‘You know, we’ll see how I do with two and then go from there.’”

Fans first met Gates during Nick Viall’s season 21 of The Bachelor in 2017, which she finished as the runner-up. Before connecting with her now-husband on season 4 of BiP, the University of Arkansas graduate briefly dated Robby Hayes.

Gottschalk, for his part, was a contestant on Rachel Lindsay’s season 13 of The Bachelorette, which also aired in 2017. Lindsay, 37, went on to accept a proposal from Bryan Abasolo.