Neil Lane’s job here is done! Zach Shallcross proposed to Kaity Biggar during the Monday, March 27, finale of The Bachelor.

“I can no longer say I’m falling in love with you, because, Kaity Lane, I am so in love with you. You are my world,” Zach, 26, said before he got down on one knee. “The love I feel for you is something I could’ve never imagined and something I thought a lot of my life I would never be able to deserve. I love you so much. I love you with all my heart. You’re the face I want to wake up to every morning. I want to go through life with you and only you. Kaity, I want to be with you forever. … You’re the only one I want in my life. … Kaity, will you marry me?”

The sales exec previously told Us Weekly that Kaity, 28, was “an absolute sweetheart” whom he had his eyes on from the start.

“She is someone [who] from the very beginning had my attention and is someone that shows and exudes kindness and compassion with, like, everyone,” he said in February. “She just kind of, like, brightens up a room.”

The nurse was on hand to give Zach support when he battled COVID-19 during the season.

“And so when she also went to come to be there for me when I was sick alone in my room for days on end, I was like, ‘Wow, she cares, and she really wants to see me and talk to me,’” he continued. “And even though it’s through a door — you’d think it’d be awkward, [but] it wasn’t — it was really special, and it helped me get through that week.”

Zach proposed to Kaity after saying goodbye to Gabi Elnicki earlier in the episode. Things got awkward between the finalists during the March 20 rose ceremony when Kaity confirmed that Zach told her that he had sex with Gabi in the fantasy suite after previously saying he wasn’t going to be intimate with anyone on the show.

“A lot of things do change and going into that week, I thought I could basically set up, like, a guideline for myself and a guideline for others to try to make it less messy,” Zach previously told Us. “And it bit us in the ass.”

Zach is the first Bachelor to get down on one knee since Peter Weber proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss during the 2020 season. Season 25 star Matt James opted not to propose to winner Rachael Kirkconnell and season 26’s Clayton Echard left the show single. (While Matt and Rachael are still together, Peter and Hannah Ann called it quits when the show was airing. Clayton, meanwhile, dated Susie Evans for several months until their September 2022 split.)

