Sean Lowe has been a presence on season 27 of The Bachelor since the premiere — and he finished out his duties at the finale on Monday, March 27.

The season 17 Bachelor, 39, was in the crowd during the live finale with wife Catherine Lowe (née Giudici) after he appeared as a mentor to Zach Shallcross throughout season 27.

As Bachelor Nation may recall, Sean was labeled a “virgin Bachelor” in 2013 when he revealed he had been celibate for years and wasn’t going to have sex with anyone on the show. Ahead of Zach’s fantasy suites, he had a visit from Sean and subsequently decided he wasn’t going to be intimate with Ariel Frenkel, Kaity Biggar or Gabi Elnicki. After the season 27 lead broke his own rule with Gabi, 25, host Jesse Palmer asked Sean for his reaction.

“[He navigated the overnights] terribly. … I kid,” Sean quipped. “I think Zach is in an extremely difficult situation. It wasn’t my game plan. He asked me how I might approach it. I kind of told him my opinion, [but that] doesn’t mean he has to follow it. Obviously, he feels guilty for the way things occurred, but, you know, I think he is strong enough to get through it. At least he was open and honest. At least he got it out of the way now and it was not something that came up weeks from now.”

He added: “Is it surprising? Not so much. But kind of the nature of the beast.”

Sean and Catherine, 36, for their part, wed in 2014 and went on to welcome three kids: Samuel, 6, Isaiah, 4, and Mia, 3. The couple remains the only traditional married duo from The Bachelor as Jason Mesnick and Arie Luyendyk Jr. — who are married to Molly Mesnick (née Malaney) and Lauren Luyendyk (née Burnham), respectively — initially proposed to someone else before reuniting with their runner-ups.

“My advice that I would probably give any Bachelor might even be better than Sean’s advice because I did, like, I made mistakes along the way,” Arie, 41, told Us Weekly last month about the franchise’s “go-to guy” Sean. “And I can kind of help somebody not make those mistakes along the way.”

While there are four Bachelorettes still married to their winner, the majority of the seasons of The Bachelor result in breakups. (Another exception is Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell, who aren’t engaged but got back together following season 25 in 2021.) Zach, meanwhile, may be the first Bachelor to propose in three years. During Monday’s finale, he will choose between Kaity, 28, and Gabi.

“I’m very happy with how things worked out and everything happened for a reason,” he told Us last month. “I wish every single one of these women the best. They’re all awesome in their own unique ways.”

The Bachelor finale continues live on ABC until 11 p.m. ET.