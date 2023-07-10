In what appears to be one of the most awkward one-on-one dates in Bachelor Nation history, Charity Lawson struggles to connect with Warwick Reider in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Monday, July 10, episode of The Bachelorette.

In the clip, the 27-year-old ABC lead is excited to bring the 28-year-old contestant to Belmont Park in San Diego, California.

“Warwick is someone who definitely caught my eye, caught my attention,” Charity gushes about his “beautiful” face. “It’s going to be fun. I wanna know more. I hope I’m able to see what else is behind [his face].”

While he’s pumped to learn that the twosome have the amusement park to themselves, there’s quickly an awkward silence between the pair as they eat ice cream — and things don’t get better when Charity tries to question Warwick about his past romances.

“How do you feel like you show up best in relationships, like, when you’re dating?” she asks as the camera pans to Warwick with a blank look on his face. “I pride myself on being, like, a really good communicator.”

In a confessional, he attempts to explain why he’s lacking energy during their chat, telling the cameras: “Amusement parks make me tired.”

Charity’s journey to find The One kicked off last month. She previously told Us Weekly that Warwick’s limo entrance was her favorite of the night.

“I think [that] was Warwick! I think Warwick’s one-way ticket to his hometown. I was like, ‘This is too good.’” she said in June of his intro. “He was someone that really captivated my attention.”

While fans will have to tune into Monday’s episode to see if she sends Warwick home, the Georgia native admitted before the premiere that she falls in love with two of her suitors.

“I advise everyone — if you don’t believe it, test it out for yourself. I don’t know when you have the opportunity to be the Bachelorette or Bachelor, but try it in the real world [and] you’ll find out,” she said on Us’ “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “It definitely is possible considering circumstances and how much time we have to really just, like, truly focus on these connections, it is definitely possible [and] something I actually did not think was gonna ever happen.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.