Celebrity News

Bachelor Nation's Greg Grippo and Victoria Fuller Spark Split Speculation

By
Bachelor Nation's Greg Grippo and Victoria Fuller Spark Split Speculation After 2 Years of Dating
Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo. Courtesy of Greg Grippo/Instagram

Some members of Bachelor Nation are convinced Greg Grippo and Victoria Fuller have called it quits.

Grippo and Fuller, both 30, are no longer following one another on Instagram and have not posted a joint photo since December 2023. Fuller last subtly mentioned Grippo in a TikTok in January.

“Thing that give girls the ick part 1,” she wrote in the caption before noting that she has “a BF” but gathered evidence from her “single friends.” Fuller also asserted that Grippo “has done none of these things.”

Neither Fuller nor Grippo have publicly confirmed where they stand, but Page Six reports that they quietly split months ago. Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

This isn’t the first time the pair’s social media activity has raised eyebrows. Back in summer 2023, Fuller quietly silenced split speculation by posting a photo of Grippo cuddling her dogs on a couch.

Greg Grippo and Victoria Fuller. Courtesy of Victoria Fuller/Instagram
Greg Grippo and Victoria Fuller. Courtesy of Victoria Fuller/Instagram

Fuller and Grippo’s romance first made headlines in October 2022 when they were spotted together in Italy. At the time, Fuller’s Bachelor in Paradise appearance and relationship with Johnny DePhillipo was airing on ABC. After Fuller and DePhillipo got engaged on the BiP finale, DePhillipo, 27, claimed that Fuller had been unfaithful.  She repeatedly denied the claims and stressed that she split from DePhillipo before going out with Grippo.

“Greg and I have very similar values and so we are just figuring it out right now. But we know what we want at the end of the day, and we’ll see what happens. He’s an amazing man,” Fuller exclusively told Us in November 2022. “He truly is. He’s been nothing but uplifting and encouraging through this whole experience. And that’s the type of partner that I want. Somebody who makes me feel good and makes me a better person.”

She added at the time, “I think Greg might move to Nashville for me. We’ll see. I own a house, so I’m not going anywhere. … It was the sweetest thing ever [for him to join me on stage at the reunion]. He didn’t ask for anything. He just wanted to be there to support me, and I couldn’t ask for a better boyfriend.”

While Fuller is based in Nashville, Grippo lives in New York City. According to his Instagram bio, he is still Manhattan-based — and has been spending more time with BFF Andrew Spencer based on several social media collaborations throughout March.

