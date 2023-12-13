Bachelor Nation’s Victoria Fuller is officially in Natalie Joy and Nick Viall‘s wedding party.

The Bachelor season 24 alum shared a video via Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 12, of Joy’s gift box. “Screaming crying throwing up,” Fuller, 30, captioned the clip.

The lid of the box read “Will you be my maid of honor?”

Joy, 25, gave a closer look at the goodies, which included Stoney Clover bags with bridesmaids’ initials, LOOPS Beauty face masks, Brilliant Earth necklaces, Dior lip oil and Emi Jay Inc. hair clips with bridesmaids’ names written in rhinestones.

Fuller will presumably attend with longtime boyfriend Greg Grippo, another member of Bachelor Nation.

Viall was the runner-up on seasons 10 and 11 of The Bachelorette. After a stint on Bachelor in Paradise, he led The Bachelor in 2017. He got engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi in the finale, but the pair called it quits that August. Viall has since become friends with several alums via his “Viall Files” podcast, including Fuller (who appeared on season 24 of The Bachelor and season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise) and Grippo (who appeared on season 17 of The Bachelorette.)

Ultimately, he found love not on reality TV but on social media in 2020.

“She slid into my DMs. It was very romantic,” he said on an episode of his “Viall Files” podcast in February 2021, one month after making the relationship Instagram official. “We kind of kept hanging out, and she finally got to a point where she was like, ‘I want to date,’ and I was kind of like, ‘I don’t know.’ … She was just like, ‘OK, this is what I want. It’s fine, no big deal, but I’m gonna go do my thing,’ and she did and I was like, ‘What?!’ … She went and showed me exactly what I’d be missing.”

Just a few months before proposing to Joy, Viall couldn’t help but gush over the love of his life.

“Whether you’re getting a coffee at a barista or you’re checking out at the grocery store, those little moments of seeing people and making them feel validated is really special on a day-to-day basis and especially in a relationship,” Viall said on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast in October 2022. “Natalie knows how to get us to take time now if we’re not on the same page early on. And that helps us from not, like, letting a minor disagreement escalate into a bigger fight. That’s something I had a lot in my [past] relationships and I played just as much of a role as my exes did as well. And so, she really helps me with that.”

They announced their engagement in January. “We’re definitely anxious to get married,” Viall told E! News at the time. “We definitely didn’t get engaged to have a long engagement, so it’s been great. It’s exciting.”

The following summer, the lovebirds announced that Joy was pregnant with their first child. “Our biggest dream came true,” the twosome wrote alongside maternity photos via Instagram in August.