Newlyweds Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are turning their honeymoon into a family affair.

“Honeymoon begins,” Viall, 43, captioned an Instagram selfie on Monday, April 29, featuring himself and Joy, 25, sitting on an airplane as he held their 2-month-old daughter, River. In the snap, Viall sported a sweet smile as his little one peacefully rested on his shoulder.

Viall shared the same snap via his Instagram Story on Monday but did not reveal where the family of three were heading.

Viall and Joy walked down the aisle in Georgia just two days prior. “Husband and Wife,” Viall captioned a slideshow of wedding pics via Instagram on Sunday, April 28, including several photos of the couple posing with their baby girl.

Viall also shared a handful of pics and clips from the pair’s Western-themed wedding reception, which was attended by family, friends and several Bachelor Nation stars. “The welcome party was giving love and country chic,” he captioned a video montage of the afterparty.

The duo got engaged back in January 2023 after more than two years of dating. “For the rest of my life, it’s you,” Viall wrote via Instagram at the time.

Nearly eight months later, they announced that Joy was pregnant with their first baby. Sharing maternity photo shoot pics via Instagram, Joy wrote, “Our biggest dream came true.”

Viall and Joy welcomed baby River in February, revealing via Instagram that their daughter is “named after Natalie’s great grandmother and niece.” Viall added: “The best part of life starts now 🦢🕊️☁️💗.”

Viall opened up about his daughter’s birth story on an episode of his “Viall Files” podcast later that month, revealing that River’s umbilical cord was “wrapped around her neck several times.” He explained: “I did not see until my mom showed us the footage that [she] took … and you just see [the nurses] unwrapping the umbilical cord.”

He also shared that River “came out and she had a bump on her head,” which was something Joy had “prepped” him for. “Had I not, I probably would have been freaking out,” he confessed.

Viall went on to gush about his early interactions with his daughter in the hospital. “I went over by River and started just kissing her and she just stopped crying,” he tearfully shared, to which Joy added, “She recognized his voice and she stopped crying.”

While the new parents couldn’t be happier with their bundle of joy, Viall admitted that they have faced challenges in their sex life since welcoming River. “It’s logistically hard ‘cause you have this little baby and she’s an angel and all of that and she’s obviously always by our side,” he said on his podcast earlier this month. “Part of that, we had Natalie’s mom [living with us, too]. The best we could have done was, ‘Here, we’re going to go into the bedroom’ and that feels odd. So, we haven’t got that comfortable with her mom yet.”

He continued: “The spirit is there, but logistically we haven’t quite cracked that code.”