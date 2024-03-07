Nick Viall’s fiancée, Natalie Joy, felt sick when he presented her with a $8,000 Louis Vuitton as a push present following the birth of their daughter.

The couple shared the story during the Thursday, March 7, episode of Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files,” while discussing the price of Hermès Birkin bags with guests Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt.

“I was like, ‘This makes me nauseous. We’ve gotta return it,’” Joy, 24, recalled, adding that she wanted to exchange the item for something smaller like a “cosmetics case.” Viall, 43, explained that he bought the gift in New York after a “big gig.”

“I was feeling generous and here she is, nine months pregnant with my child. [It was] the least I could do, but being who she is, a frugal queen, we took it back,” Viall said.

To their surprise, the return process wasn’t as easy as they predicted. “They were pissed,” Joy said of the Louis Vuitton sales associates. Viall shared that the retail workers tried to persuade the couple to buy something in the baby section, but they refused. “We were just like, ‘We just want to return it,’” Viall said. The two then left the store with an “expensive” makeup kit.

When Montag, 37, asked Joy if she would have felt the same way about jewelry, she responded, “No.”

“Nick hasn’t dabbled in the jewelry zone … but I wouldn’t return it,” Joy said as Montag joked, “So it was the wrong gift!”

Viall and Joy welcomed their first baby, River Rose, in February, revealing at the time that she was named after Joy’s great grandmother and niece. The pair announced their pregnancy news in August 2023, writing via Instagram alongside maternity and sonogram photos, “Our biggest dream came true.”

Viall and Joy confirmed their relationship in January 2021. The following month, the former Bachelor revealed how they met and started dating, despite his initial hesitance.

“She slid into my DMs. It was very romantic,” he explained on “Viall Files.” “We kind of kept hanging out, and she finally got to a point where she was like, ‘I want to date,’ and I was kind of like, ‘I don’t know.’ … She was just like, ‘OK, this is what I want. It’s fine, no big deal, but I’m gonna go do my thing,’ and she did and I was like, ‘What?!’ … She went and showed me exactly what I’d be missing.”

The duo announced their engagement in January 2023. “For the rest of my life, it’s you,” they wrote in a joint Instagram post featuring photos from their engagement photo shoot.