Celebrity Moms

Bachelor Alum Nick Viall's Fiancee Natalie Joy Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 1

By
Nick Viall and Fiancee Natalie Joy Welcome Their 1st Child Together
JC Olivera/Getty Images

Nick Viall’s fiancée, Natalie Joy, has given birth to the couple’s first baby.

The couple announced the news in a joint Instagram reveal on Monday, February 5, sharing the sweet meaning behind their baby’s name. “River Rose Viall 🤍 2-2-2024 named after Natalie’s great grandmother and niece…the best part of life starts now 🦢🕊️☁️💗,” read the caption.

A slideshow of pics showed the newborn sleeping in her crib, sitting in a car seat and resting on her dad’s chest. In one sweet photo, the baby girl grabbed her parents’ fingers with each hand.

The pair announced their pregnancy news in August 2023, writing via Instagram alongside maternity and sonogram photos, “Our biggest dream came true.”

Nick Viall Is 'Anxious to Get Married' After Natalie Joy Engagement

Viall and Joy confirmed their relationship in January 2021. The following month, the former Bachelor revealed how they met and started dating, despite his initial hesitance.

“She slid into my DMs. It was very romantic,” he explained on his “Viall Files” podcast. “We kind of kept hanging out, and she finally got to a point where she was like, ‘I want to date,’ and I was kind of like, ‘I don’t know.’ … She was just like, ‘OK, this is what I want. It’s fine, no big deal, but I’m gonna go do my thing,’ and she did and I was like, ‘What?!’ … She went and showed me exactly what I’d be missing.”

More than a year later, Viall teased what the future held for his romance with Joy. “I’m very grateful for the relationship I have with Natalie,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2022. “[I’m] really excited [about] the direction it’s going and the pace in which it’s going.”

Viall also noted that there was no sense of urgency to make things official. “We often talk about, you know, our future together and our relationship and I’m not trying to [rush],” he continued. “I don’t think either of us [is] trying to get ahead of ourselves, but we’re definitely grateful for the direction it’s going.”

The duo announced their engagement five months later. “For the rest of my life, it’s you,” they wrote in a January 2023 joint Instagram post featuring photos from their engagement photo shoot.

Bachelor Vanessa Grimaldi Pregnant Joshua Wolfe Instagram Black and White 3

Shortly after sharing Joy’s pregnancy with the world, Viall revealed that he knew the sex of their baby but was intentionally misleading some of his loved ones about the information. “We already know the gender. We’re not revealing that yet. We have told some friends, but I’ve told some friends the wrong gender,” he said on his podcast in August 2023. “Sometimes you have to weed out the moles. So every once in a while, I’ll just, like, get to know who you can trust and who you don’t trust.”

He added: “You never know. All of a sudden it gets around, and be like, ‘Oh, I heard you’re having a …’ And then you know who it came from.”

Bachelor Nation Reacts to Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt's Surprise Wedding: 'Literally in Tears'

Nick Viall

