Nick Viall and his fiancée, Natalie Joy, are getting brutally honest about their postpartum sex life.

“We never talked about this but having sex after having a baby is going to be a challenge,” Joy, 25, confessed during the Thursday, April 18, episode of “The Viall Files” podcast.

Viall, 43, then noted that it can be difficult to schedule intimate time in between taking care of their newborn daughter, River Rose. (Joy gave birth to their first baby in February.)

“It’s logistically hard ‘cause you have this little baby and she’s an angel and all of that and she’s obviously always by our side,” the former Bachelor explained. “Part of that, we had Natalie’s mom [living with us, too]. The best we could have done was, ‘Here, we’re going to go into the bedroom’ and that feels odd. So, we haven’t got that comfortable with her mom yet.”

He continued, “The spirit is there, but logistically we haven’t quite cracked that code.”

Joy — who pointed out that they conceived River “with [her] mom” in town — further stressed that having sex after baby likely isn’t the same as it was before.

“But also Scott Disick said that having sex with Kourtney [Kardashian] after having [son Mason], it was the same living room [but] furniture was rearranged,” Joy said. “I thought that was such an interesting comment. So, having sex with her was the same [but] the couch was up against the window now. … It was just a little different.”

Viall was confused by Joy’s metaphor, thinking she was speaking literally, before the nurse explained she was referring to a woman’s anatomy postpartum.

“I’m talking about the inside of my vagina,” Joy explained. “Has the furniture moved around?”

Viall assured her that the so-called furnishings had “not really” moved to new locations.

“By not really, I mean no,” Viall stressed. “It wasn’t like, ‘Same but different,’ no. To be honest, I wasn’t really sure but I [thought], ‘Just like old times!’”

Viall even noted that “literally” right after Joy gave birth, her gynecologist had complimented her “great pelvic floor.”

“Right after River was born, Natalie’s doctor high-fived me,” he said. “I didn’t know what she [meant], but she said I was a ‘lucky man’ and gave me, like, a fist bump.”

While the pair haven’t been ready to get fully back in the saddle via a bed, they do enjoy alone time in a backyard hot tub that Viall jokingly referred to as “the sex tub.”

“Every time Nick’s like, ‘Should we hot tub tonight?’ I’m like, ‘I’m not in the mood to hot tub but I’ll have sex,’” Joy teased.