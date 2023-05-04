Not on her watch! Jennifer Lopez got candid about what she would do if she were in Ariana Madix’s shoes amid the Vanderpump Rules star’s breakup from Tom Sandoval.

Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar discussed the ongoing Bravo drama with the “Jenny From the Block” songstress, 53, on the Thursday, Mary 4, episode of The View and asked how Lopez would react if a friend “was getting with” her man. Sunny Hostin chimed in to explain that Madix, 37, and Sandoval, 40, were together for nearly a decade before the Florida native learned of his affair with costar Raquel Leviss.

“I think I’d just walk out. Just walk out,” the Hustlers actress said. “You know everything you need to know. What else do you need to know? That’s all the info that you need.”

Days before Lopez shared her thoughts on the scandal, fans got a glimpse of the bombshell Pump Rules season 10 finale set to air later this month. In the teaser — which dropped on Tuesday, May 2 — Sandoval claims to costar Scheana Shay that he planned “to break up with Ariana regardless” before his relationship with Leviss, 28, made headlines.

“But you didn’t,” the “Good as Gold” songstress, 37, fires back. “You f–ked her best friend instead.”

Us Weekly confirmed in March that the TomTom co-owner and Madix called it quits after she discovered his affair with the former beauty queen, which dated back to August 2022. As the drama between the reality stars heated up, many celebrities — including Kaley Cuoco, Jerry O’Connell, Chrissy Teigen and more — began to share their two cents.

“I have 20 different chats going about this Vanderpump Rules news. 20 wildly different people, a wide variety of ages and backgrounds, insanely different jobs and lives, all have come together to say ‘WHAAAAAAAAT!?!??!?'” the Cravings founder, 37, tweeted in March.

While most of season 10 had finished filming before the infidelity came to light, the cameras began rolling again to capture the aftermath of the scandal — and was a major focus when the cast reunited to film the reunion special on March 23.

After the taping, an insider told Us that Lala Kent and James Kennedy “went crazy” on Leviss and Sandoval in front of the entire group.

“The cast was out of control,” the source said at the time. “James took on Tom Sandoval while Lala took on Raquel Leviss and they both just lit them on fire and burned them alive with their shade. Lala and James literally screamed at Raquel and Tom for hours.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET. The season finale is set to air on Wednesday, May 17.