A real-life whoopee cushion! Sunny Hostin was quick to call out Whoopi Goldberg for constantly farting on the set of The View.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, April 27, Cohen, 54, asked the ABC News correspondent, also 54, a series of questions about her fellow cohosts on the morning show. The Bravo personality was curious to know who “passes gas the most” on set. Hostin answered “Whoopi” without any hesitation, earning a laugh from the audience.

Despite calling out Goldberg, 67, during the rapid-fire question segment, the lawyer also revealed that the Sister Act star was also the “most generous gift giver” and “most likely to pick up the check” at dinner.

The EGOT winner made headlines last month after a clip of her on-air flatulence went viral. During the March 15 episode, Goldberg was in the middle of a statement when she accidentally tooted. “That was gas,” she admitted, causing her cohosts and the studio audience to giggle.

Another instance of an alleged fart occurred that same month when the hosts heard a strange noise while filming. Goldberg questioned the noise’s origin, but Sara Haines confessed the sound was coming from her cup wherever she slightly moved it. Joy Behar, for her part, chimed in to put the rumors of flatulence to rest and confirmed it was a mug making the noise.

“Yes, because, we get blamed for dropping gas, when in fact it’s a cup,” Goldberg quipped at the time.

The Ghost actress has been a staple, if occasionally controversial, cohost on the ABC talk show since joining in 2007. After Rosie O’Donnell departed the long-running daytime talk show in 2009, Goldberg became the new moderator, a title that she’s held for more than 10 seasons. She currently hosts alongside Hostin, Haines, Behar, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro.

Before the Till actress — whose real name is Caryn Johnson — became a Hollywood success story, she got her start in the comedy sphere. As she began to cultivate a comedy persona, the Color Purple actress decided to perform under the stage name “Whoopi Goldberg,” having taken her surname from an ancestor. During a 2017 appearance on the Graham Norton Show, she opened up about the origin behind her unique first name.

“The theaters I was performing in were very small, so if you were gassy you had to walk away farting. [People] would say I was like a whoopee cushion,” she recalled. “I was sometimes quite noisy, never offensive!”