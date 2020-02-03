Sunny Hostin Says ‘The View’ Is Like a ‘Sorority’

Better together! Sunny Hostin revealed that The View cast are very close despite their frequent on-air tension — even comparing their bond to a sorority.

“We’ve always all gotten along,” Hostin, 51, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Writers Guild Awards in New York City on Saturday, February 1. “People always talk about The View and I think that’s why we’re still on air, because people see what I think the country is really grappling with right now. It’s the most divisive time, I think, in our country. And yeah, we all get into arguments on-air. You guys get to see it. We get into arguments off-air sometimes too because it carries on because we’re so passionate.”

The ABC correspondent continued, “But then it just goes away because that’s how families work, right? I mean, I don’t have siblings, but I see it with my kids [Gabriel, 17, and Paloma, 15]. They get angry with each other and then they say, ‘You want a sandwich?’ And that’s just kind of what happens.”

Hostin noted that she and her cohosts “have to be” a family and suggested that being on the daytime show is “like a sorority but with only less than 25 members.”

“You don’t know what it’s like until you’re there. It’s a family and we all know what it’s like,” she explained to Us. “That’s why when I see Star [Jones] or when I see Elisabeth [Hasselbeck] or when I see Sherri [Shepherd], we all have each other’s phone numbers. Or even Candace Cameron Bure, we really do keep in touch because no one understands it. It’s a sorority and no, we’re not mean girls and no, we don’t hate each other. We just know what it’s like.”

Hostin started her journey on The View in 2012 as a guest cohost. In September 2016, the Truth About Murder star was made a permanent cohost for talk show’s 20th season. She has continued her hosting duties into the show’s 23rd season in 2020 while appearing alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain, Joy Behar and Abby Huntsman, who announced her departure from The View during the January 13 episode.

“This is always such a hard thing to do,” Huntsman, 33, said at the time. “And especially this table because this is a really special table. The most iconic show I think on television and the smartest women that I’ve ever worked with. But today I’m saying goodbye.”

Speaking of Huntsman’s exit, Hostin told Us what she envisions for the person who fills the conservative commentator’s shoes.

“What I do like about The View, and this will surprise people: I’m really interested in hearing the polar opposite of my view,” Hostin said on Saturday. “I do believe that we need someone else that is the polar opposite of let’s say my view, or Joy’s view, or Meghan’s view or Whoopi’s view. I don’t know who that person would be, but I would like someone that is very different from everyone else already on the show.”

With reporting by Nikaline McCarley