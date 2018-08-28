It’s official! Abby Huntsman will be joining The View as its newest cohost for the upcoming 22nd season.

Huntsman, 32, will join Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain on the morning talk show, the network confirmed on Tuesday, August 28.

Hilary Estey McLoughlin, senior executive producer of the ABC show, spoke out about the new addition in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday. “We have an exciting season ahead of us and are thrilled to welcome Abby Huntsman to ‘The View’,” she said. “She brings her unique life and professional experiences and has a smart, relatable and distinctive point of view on everything from pop culture to politics to parenthood.”

The statement continued: “We can’t wait to return to the Hot Topics table with Abby joining our panel of incredibly talented women whose diverse voices have always played a significant role in the national conversation.”

Scroll down to learn more about Abby Huntsman.

Back to Her Roots

Huntsman’s career began as a journalist at ABC where she interned at Good Morning America and World News Tonight while in college. She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 2008 with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Communications.

She’s a Children’s Book Author

Hunstman is the creator of Who Will I Be?, an inspiring book for kids that encourages them to explore how jobs like police officers, veterans, teachers, nurses construction workers and more help people every day.

Presidential Campaign Work

The former Fox & Friends Weekend host served as a media adviser on her father, former presidential candidate Jon Huntsman Jr.’s, presidential campaign in 2012.

She Comes From a Big Family

Huntsman is one of seven children. Her siblings include two sisters who were adopted from from China and India, as well as two brothers who serve in the United States Navy.

Big Apple Living

The Utah native currently resides in New York City with her husband, Jeffrey Bruce Livingston, newborn baby daughter Isabel, and her dog, a Golden Retriever named George.

