



No drama! Whoopi Goldberg shuts down speculation of an off-camera feud between her and her The View cohosts.

During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Goldberg, 63, addressed rumors regarding tension among the ABC show’s star-studded cast.

“Here’s the thing, I don’t often have much to say,” the comedian said on Monday, November 11. “I’ve been there for almost 10 years. Everyone has what they need to do, and folks, when it’s women they say, ‘You know, they’re fighting.’ You know, if we were fighting, you’d actually know it.”

The Sister Act star continued, “We’re like old broads. We’re like, ‘Pow!’ We’re not like, ‘Stop it, you’re so mean to me.’ We don’t do that.”

Goldberg also added that if they were “truly fighting,” then there “would be issues.”

Goldberg currently appears on The View along with Meghan McCain, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Abby Huntsman. Previous show cohosts have included Barbara Walters, Jenny McCarthy, Rosie O’Donnell and Sherri Shepherd.

On the long-running daytime series, the cohosts are tasked with giving their take on today’s current events. This has frequently led to intense debates between the leading ladies, namely McCain, 35, and Behar, 77.

McCain and Behar have butted heads on several occasions. In June, the conservative commentator even called her liberal counterpart a “bitch” during one of their heated discussions. Attacks of this caliber aren’t necessarily detrimental to their dynamic behind-the-scenes. When defending calling Behar a not-so-nice word, McCain explained the dynamic of their relationship.

“I also enjoy fighting with you and she enjoys fighting with me,” she said at the time. “So, I just want everyone to stop being so precious about our relationship because it’s almost 2020 and women can debate on TV in a spirited way without it being personal, and I know this is a big shock, but we get along backstage.”

Behar agreed and added, “We’re both pugilistic, and so it’s fine.”

Goldberg, meanwhile, frequently plays peacemaker among her colleagues. However, last month, the Color Purple star got in on the action when she interrupted McCain’s shouting match with Behar to lecture her about having “respect” for her fellow cohosts.

Speaking to Seth Meyers on Monday, Goldberg pointed out that engaging in heated debates with people of various social, economic and political backgrounds is just part of the job.

“It is living with other people that are not you,” she explained. “They think differently, they want to say different stuff and I figure, that’s OK, they’re trying to do their gig too because, after all, this is our day job where they’re paying us for our opinions so that’s what they do.”

Though the Oscar winner acknowledged that it can often get “heated” among the opinionated bunch, Goldberg said she’s “had fights with husbands and lovers and all kind of stuff that have gone way further out the deck.”