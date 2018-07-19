Oh no! Whoopi Goldberg and Jeanine Pirro got into a heated argument after filming an episode of The View.

The duo had an intense on-air conversation on Thursday, July 19, and continued feuding backstage, a source confirms to Us Weekly. Goldberg, a liberal, told republican Pirro, 67, “F—k you, get the f—k out!” according to Page Six.

Pirro allegedly clapped back, “I’ve done more for abused women that you will ever do.”

The altercation occurred following the Judge Jeanine stars’s appearance on the talk show to discuss her new book, Liars, Leakers and Liberals: The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy. Pirro grew frustrated after learning that Ana Navarro, an anti-Trump CNN contributor, would be stepping in on Thursday for Joy Behar.

An insider tells Page Six that Pirro was “looking for a fight and phasing to be on with Ana, demanding that [Ana] not be in the segment. She was yelling at the executive producer and her staff, like, ‘You need to handle this.’” The news site also reported that the Fox News host was “upset” that she wasn’t told ahead of time about Navarro’s addition.

During the episode, the Sister Act star told Pirro, “I have never seen anybody whip up such hate.” Pirro quipped back, “You know what’s horrible? When people who shouldn’t be here end up murdering the children of American citizens!”

Goldberg replied, “What is horrible is when the president of the United States whips up people to beat the hell out of people … Say goodbye. I’m done.”

The Oscar winner later apologized for lashing out at Pirro on-air, telling the audience, “You saw m do something I rarely do. I very rarely lose my cool and I’m not proud of it.”

Pirro discussed the incident while appearing on The Sean Hannity Show later on Thursday. “I’m still reeling from it to be honest with you. I went on thinking that we would have a discussion about the book. The truth is that it was an attack on Donald Trump and then on me,” she exclaimed. “I sat there as Whoopi Goldberg pontificated about how horrible Donald Trump was and at one point I said, ‘You know, I’m hear to talk about the book’ and then she went ballistic, ended the segment.”

