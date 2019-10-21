



A full house! Abby Huntsman has her hands full at home raising her 4-month-old twins, Ruby and William, and her 23-month-old daughter, Isabel.

“It’s chaos!” the View star, 33, recently told Us Weekly exclusively at the Skin Cancer Foundation’s Champions for Change Gala. “I tend to be more of a perfectionist and I find I can’t be that way [anymore]. The house is going to be a mess. The kids are not going to be in the perfect clothes. There’s going to be stuff everywhere and I’ve gotten to the point where I’m just okay with that. It’s sort of a beautiful chaotic life.”

The ABC personality, who shares her three tykes with husband Jeffrey Bruce Livingston, told Us that the business analyst “is a great dad” and “does all the work when he’s home” with the kids.

With so much going on, the couple rarely get alone time. “There are some days where it’s like two in the afternoon on a Saturday and we look at each other and we’re like, ‘We haven’t even spoken today because we’re so busy dealing with the kids!’” Huntsman told Us.

The Pennsylvania native’s schedule is a big help, though. “The hours are pretty good for a mom,” the Fox & Friends alum said of The View. “I can go home after the show and be with my kids and … find time for [myself]. I always say that to moms. Like, ‘It’s OK! Go get that foot massage for an hour because you will be a better mom if you have that time.’ I think we assume we have to do it all the time perfectly and always be with the kids, and go on that date with your husband. So go get a massage, go do things for you.”

Huntsman announced her twins’ birth in June, writing on Instagram: “‘Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your [heart].’ Ruby Kate and William Jeffrey came into this world last night bright eyed and beautiful. Couldn’t be more in love and thankful for a smooth delivery. The human body is truly an amazing thing. So are the amazing doctors and and nurses who make it all possible.”

She and Livingston wed in 2010 and welcomed Isabel seven years later.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

