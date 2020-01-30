Sharing her point of View. Meghan McCain confirmed that she had a behind-the-scenes spat with her former The View cohost Abby Huntsman, but they have since patched up their friendship.

“Abby and I have been friends for over 10 years. Our parents were friends in politics. We worked at Fox [News] together. Part of the reason she came to The View is because we were friends,” McCain, 35, said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, January 29. “We are still very good friends. We are very close. I just talked to her yesterday morning.”

The America, You Sexy Bitch author explained that Huntsman, 33, “was genuinely conflicted” about leaving The View earlier this month to help her father, Jon Huntsman Jr., run for governor of Utah.

“That is the reason why she left,” she added.

However, McCain then admitted, “We did get in a fight, which [was] a very small fight and a friend fight, and all friendships have ups and downs. And it was sort of bizarre for me, and I think bizarre for her, to have — the fact that we got in one fight the two years that we worked together on the show, to be put under dissection in the media, to be weaponized. It’s cruel.”

The daughter of the late U.S. Sen. John McCain called the past few weeks “really, really rough” and “emotionally taxing,” noting that she “selfishly” did not want Abby to resign from the ABC talk show.

“It’s really taken a real toll on me,” she said.

Meghan also took a moment to shoot down speculation that she had been planning to exit The View before Abby, although she revealed that she would “jump” if moderator Whoopi Goldberg left.

“Whoopi is the anchor of the show and my life there,” she noted. “She always picks us up when we’re down.”

A source told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month that “Meghan is a lone wolf at The View, and it has been difficult to produce the show because of the tensions and division” between the hosts.

Meghan, Goldberg, 64, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin make up the current panel on the long-running series.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs on Bravo Sundays through Thursdays at 11 p.m. ET.