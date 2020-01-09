Meghan McCain Is a 'Lone Wolf' at 'The View,' Makes Show 'Difficult'

Too much drama to overcome? Meghan McCain has isolated herself from her cohosts at The View.

“Meghan is a lone wolf at The View, and it has been difficult to produce the show because of the tensions and division,” a source tells Us Weekly.

According to another insider, there is no love lost between McCain, 35, and Whoopi Goldberg when the cameras stop rolling. “It has been really hostile between Whoopi and Meghan all season, and neither one of the ladies cares to hide their feelings,” the source reveals. “The negativity has been present since last season and it trickles down to the staffers that work with them.”

In recent months, showdowns between the Dirty Sexy Politics author and her fellow cohosts — which include Goldberg, 64, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Abby Huntsman — have made for plenty of awkwardness.

“When the show went to commercial, Meghan got up from the table and was extremely upset. The other women ignored her and she walked away from the table,” the insider says of a December 2019 incident in which Goldberg told her to “stop talking” amid a heated exchange. “It was clear staffers at the show thought she wasn’t going to return. Two producers talked Meghan down, and she was texting and looking at her phone before deciding to return. She had a look of defeat across her face.”

Us exclusively reported in July 2019 that producers at the ABC talk show treat McCain — who is the daughter of late Sen. John McCain — “with kid gloves — partly out of respect for who her father is, partly because she can be a difficult talent to manage and it’s not worth the drama.” In addition, they consider her “their most relevant star.”

Meghan made headlines last month when she responded to Goldberg’s on-air diss. “Good morning – to all the fellow conservative ‘girls’ who won’t be quiet,” she tweeted along with a Game of Thrones GIF.

The EGOT winner slammed rumors of a behind-the-scenes feud in November 2019. “Here’s the thing, I don’t often have much to say,” she explained during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “I’ve been there for almost 10 years. Everyone has what they need to do, and folks, when it’s women they say, ‘You know, they’re fighting.’ You know, if we were fighting, you’d actually know it.”