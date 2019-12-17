



Call in the dragons. The View cohost Meghan McCain sent a loud and clear message via Twitter on Tuesday, December 17, one day after getting into a heated discussion with Whoopi Goldberg on the talk show.

“Good morning – to all the fellow conservative ‘girls’ who won’t be quiet,” McCain, 35, tweeted alongside a GIF of Emilia Clarke‘s Daenerys Targaryen and her dragon from Game of Thrones.

The message is seemingly a response to Goldberg, 64, who offended her during the Monday, December 16, episode of The View — and called her “girl.”

During Monday’s discussion, fellow cohosts Joy Behar and Abby Huntsman discussed Donald Trump‘s impeachment proceedings. McCain chimed into the conversation, which then became a bit more intense. When McCain told Huntsman, 33, “I let you talk, let me finish,” Goldberg then tried to move the conversation along by raising her voice. However, the Dirty Sexy Politics author continued to speak over her.

“Girl, please stop talking. Please stop talking right now,” the EGOT winner then shouted. McCain responded, “No problem. I won’t talk for the rest of this show. No problem.”

With that, the comedian said, “I’m OK with that.”

Following the show, McCain posted multiple tweets. “Pointing out things that are true is part of my job even if it angers people and even if it’s politically inconvenient,” she wrote while retweeting poll results. “Pretending half the country doesn’t exist won’t make them disappear. The culture war is real, and Americans who aren’t part of the overwhelmingly anti-conservative media deserve to have their views represented.”

Disputes on set aren’t a new development at ABC’s talk show. However, Goldberg shut down claims that there is real tension behind-the-scenes during a recent appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

“Here’s the thing, I don’t often have much to say. I’ve been there for almost 10 years. Everyone has what they need to do, and folks, when it’s women they say, ‘You know, they’re fighting.’ You know, if we were fighting, you’d actually know it,” the Sister Act star said in November. “We’re like old broads. We’re like, ‘Pow!’ We’re not like, ‘Stop it, you’re so mean to me.’ We don’t do that.”