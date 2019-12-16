



Not having it! Whoopi Goldberg reprimanded her View cohost Meghan McCain when the duo got into a heated exchange centered on President Donald Trump’s impeachment on Monday, December 16.

During Monday’s discussion, fellow cohosts Joy Behar and Abby Huntsman debated the issue of Trump, 72, refusing to not go under oath during the impeachment proceedings. Sunny Hostin then made a comparison between how former President Bill Clinton’s 1998 impeachment was handled in contrast to how the current Republican-led Senate seems to be treating the trial against Trump. However, McCain interrupted Hostin to state that debating the ethics of it all isn’t her responsibility.

“My job here is not to litigate the ethics of it. I’m an ABC political analyst along with being a View cohost,” the Dirty Sexy Politics author, 35, said at the time. “My job is to analyze the politics of it.”

Hostin, 51, attempted to interject once more to clarify that she was “not” referencing McCain when making her point. Yet, McCain asked that her colleague allow her to wrap up first, saying: “Just let me finish. I let you talk, let me finish.”

Goldberg raised her voice in an attempt to help move the show into a commercial break, but McCain continued to talk over the 64-year-old Academy Award winner. The conservative panelist then complained that the View was seemingly not interested in featuring “a conservative perspective on this show ever,” but this remark caused Goldberg to scold McCain in response.

“Girl, please stop talking!” Goldberg said, causing McCain’s jaw to drop in shock. “Please stop talking now.”

A frustrated McCain simply told Goldberg that it was “no problem,” and added that she “won’t talk the rest of the show.” To the audience’s surprise, the Nobody’s Fool actress bluntly said: “I’m OK with that. I’m OK with that, if you are going to behave like this.”

Fans of The View are quite familiar with the cohosts ability to butt heads when debating over current events. Last month, Goldberg shut down speculation that the onscreen tension between the show’s stars translates into feuds behind-the-scenes.

“Here’s the thing, I don’t often have much to say,” the Sister Act star said during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “I’ve been there for almost 10 years. Everyone has what they need to do, and folks, when it’s women they say, ‘You know, they’re fighting.’ You know, if we were fighting, you’d actually know it. We’re like old broads. We’re like, ‘Pow!’ We’re not like, ‘Stop it, you’re so mean to me.’ We don’t do that.”