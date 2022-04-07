Time for a change. Shahs of Sunset is officially ending after nine seasons, Us Weekly can confirm.

TMZ reported on Thursday, April 7, that several stars from the show were in “talks” about potential projects with Bravo following the cancelation.

The reality series made its debut in March 2012, following the lives of a group of Persian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles.

The Ryan Seacrest-produced show originally starred Reza Farahan, Mike Shouhed, Mercedes “MJ” Javid, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, Asa Soltan Rahmati, Lilly Ghalichi, Vida Javid, Zinat Rahmati, Leila Gharache and Sammy Younai.

When season 9 premiered in May 2021, the cast looked a little different. Reza, 48, Mercedes, 49, Mike, 43, and Golnesa, 40, were all still major players on the show, alongside 2018 additions, Destiney Rose and Nema Vand. Newcomer London Laed rounded out the cast.

The cancelation news comes just weeks after Mike was arrested for alleged domestic violence in Los Angeles on March 27. He was released hours later after paying $50,000 bail, according to court docs obtained by Us. He is set to appear in court on July 27 to resolve the matter.

The end of Shahs of Sunset also comes nearly one year after season 8 star Sara Jeihooni chose not to return to the show, claiming toxicity on set as her reason to leave. The 30-year-old former reality star exclusively told Us about her exit in May 2021, noting she “didn’t mesh” with her castmates.

“Embarrassing my culture for a check is just really not my vibe,” Sara said at the time. “It’s just a very toxic environment of negativity and bullying. Before I started this show, I had a very set career. I was doing well, and to be in such an environment — I just didn’t feel like I needed to subject myself to that.”

The designer, who was introduced to fans as Reza’s friend, continued to slam her former costars for their energy while filming.

“They’re just the most toxic group of people I’ve quite frankly ever met. They’re truly not a representation of Persians. I’ve never met Persians like them to be honest,” Sara told Us. “I just feel like this is the only show on TV in this country that shows any representation for Persians and it’s just not a true representation.”

She did, however, say that not all of the Bravo personalities were hard to be around. She pointed to Golnesa as the “only one that was kind,” adding that she’s still pals with Reza.

Us Weekly reached out to Bravo for comment.

