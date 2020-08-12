It’s over … again. Shahs of Sunset star Lilly Ghalichi has filed for divorce from estranged husband Dara Mir one year after the pair’s initial split, Us Weekly can confirm.

The 37-year-old reality star filed paperwork at a Los Angeles courthouse on Friday, August 7, seeking a dissolution of marriage with minor children. The pair welcomed daughter Alara in October 2018. Mir, 39, first filed for divorce 10 months later, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the duo’s split.

In November 2019, Mir asked the court to dismiss his divorce filing. One month earlier, he was spotted locking lips with his estranged wife at their daughter’s 1st birthday party. Ghalichi later opened up about her relationship with Mir — and hinted that they would be willing to give their romance another chance.

“It’s not like anything atrocious has happened between us that would result in us not being able to be friends or not being able to coparent or whatever the future may hold for us,” she told Us exclusively at the time. “I think when two people are married there is that really deep connection and deep level of love at some point that brought them to that point that got them to get married and make vows to each other. … Never say never! We’re like anyone else, you never know what the future holds. We’re just taking it one day at a time!”

The Texas native also revealed that she was planning to “start the process of having another baby in 2020,” regardless of whether or not she had a partner.

“I’m having more kids 1,000 percent,” she told Us exclusively in October 2019. “Becoming a mother has been the most life-changing experience in my life for the better! I’ve never experienced anything harder or more difficult, but at the same time, never something as rewarding as seeing your baby, your flesh and blood. … I definitely want more children with or without a man.”

Before parting ways with Mir for the first time in August 2019, Ghalichi admitted that he was “uncomfortable” with the way she presented herself on social media because he was a much more “private” person.

“It is difficult for me because I have always shared my life through my social media pages — it’s my business,” she told Page Six in February 2019. “I love my family and my new role as a mother. I would love to share that joy with the world. To be with a partner that wants me to be as conservative, private and inactive as possible on social media can be challenging at times.”