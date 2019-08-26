Another Bravolebrity breakup. Shahs of Sunset alum Lilly Ghalichi and husband Dara Mir are divorcing after two years of marriage, according to The Blast.

Mir filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday, August 26, the site reports. The former couple, who married in Beverly Hills in May 2017, are the parents of 10-month-old daughter Alara.

Ghalichi previously shot down split rumors in February after reportedly deleting photos of Mir from her social media. ”The rumors being said are exactly that — rumors,” she said in a statement to Page Six at the time. “Dara and I care for each other very much. He personally is not a public person, and is uncomfortable with my social media.”

She also explained the “challenging” aspects of their relationship: “It is difficult for me, because I have always shared my life through my social media pages — it’s my business. I love my family and my new role as a mother. I would love to share that joy with the world. To be with a partner that wants me to be as conservative, private and inactive as possible on social media can be challenging at times.”

The pair started dating in March 2016 and got engaged that August. “I not only found my equal,” Ghalichi told The Daily Dish in December 2016. “He far surpasses anything I could ever be.”

Before her relationship with Mir, the reality star was engaged to Dhar Mann. She announced the end of her engagement to the businessman in December 2014. “Relationships are hard, very hard, and more often than not, they don’t work,” she wrote on Instagram. “As much as my heart hurts right now, I know that every ending is a new beginning.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!