



Lilly Ghalichi isn’t going to let anything stop her from expanding her family.

“I’m having more kids 1,000 percent,” the Shahs of Sunset star, 36, told Us Weekly exclusively following her daughter Alara’s 1st birthday party on Sunday, October 6. “Becoming a mother has been the most life-changing experience in my life for the better! I’ve never experienced anything harder or more difficult, but at the same time, never something as rewarding as seeing your baby, your flesh and blood. … I definitely want more children with or without a man.”

The reality star went on to say that she “will start the process of having another baby in 2020.”

She and her estranged husband, Dara Mir, welcomed their baby girl in October 2018. Ten months later, the businessman filed for divorce after two years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” and asking for joint custody of Alara.

Ghalichi described their split to Us, explaining, “It’s not like anything atrocious happened between us that would result in us not being able to be friends or not being able to coparent or whatever the future may hold for us. I think when two people are married … even if the relationship ends or goes sour, as long as they remember that moment when it was good, they’ll always be able to be friends especially if there’s a child involved.”

The Texas native is now focused on giving their daughter a sibling. Since her “pregnancy was very difficult,” she told Us that she’s open to having a surrogate.

“One thing I do know for sure is I will have at least one more baby in life,” she said. “It would be an injustice, as delicious as Alara is, to not have at least one more.”

That’s because the 12-month-old is “the most zen baby.” Ghalichi said, “When we first brought her home from the hospital my dad was worried that she was deaf because she was so calm and quiet and didn’t cry. She has the calmest temperament, but it’s a wild card. You don’t know what the next one will be like.”

With reporting by Ingrid Meilan

