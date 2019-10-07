Something sweet to celebrate! Lilly Ghalichi threw a Glam Carnival party for her 12-month-old daughter on Sunday, October 6, and shared party pics with Us Weekly exclusively.

“Celebrating my daughter’s 1st birthday yesterday with so many people we love was magical,” the Shahs of Sunset star, 36, captioned videos on Monday, October 7.

“Alara and Mommy are glamming at the same time,” the reality star told her daughter as the little one got her hair brushed. “Alara, you’re so perfect. You don’t need anything.”

The Texas native went on to show off her “custom-made princess dress,” which matched her baby girl’s. “I wanted to be really fun, not trying to be uptight at my daughter’s birthday,” she explained. “I want her to look back and know that Mommy loved her and wanted to go all out for her.”

While it looks like the party came together effortlessly, Ghalichi told Us exclusively on Monday, October 7, that it took a lot of hard work. “I didn’t want this to be a birthday party of princesses or anything so all the little boys who attended would feel left out,” the former Bravo star told Us. “So we decided on a carnival theme because that’s neutral and fun. What kid doesn’t love to go to a carnival?”

Ghalichi gave birth to Alara in September 2018. The Bravo personality captured the moment on Instagram, writing, “Alara Mir. Born 9/30/18. Our hearts are so full. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents.”

The self-proclaimed “Persian Princess” revealed her pregnancy on social media just six months earlier. “I have shared so many different stages of my life with you all, from starting my first business to being on a television show, heartbreaks, finding my true love — and now, I get to share the most special chapter of all with you, motherhood. #GhalichiGlam,” the then-pregnant star wrote alongside her baby bump debut.

Ghalichi wed Dara Mir in 2017, but he filed for divorce last month at Los Angeles County Superior Court. He cited “irreconcilable differences” and asked for joint custody.

Keep scrolling for an exclusive inside look at the epic birthday bash Ghalichi threw for their daughter.

Reporting by Ingrid Meilan