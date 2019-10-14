Reconciling their differences? “Shahs of Sunset” star Lilly Ghalichi was spotted kissing her estranged husband, Dara Mir, at their daughter Alara’s 1st birthday party earlier this month.

In photos obtained by TMZ, Ghalichi, 36, and Mir, 37, are seen locking lips and cuddling. The pair welcomed their baby girl in October 2018. Ten months later, the businessman filed for divorce after two years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” and asking for joint custody of Alara, 12 months.

After the blowout birthday party October 6, the former Bravo star spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about their relationship and how they coparent Alara.

“It’s not like anything atrocious has happened between us that would result in us not being able to be friends or not being able to coparent or whatever the future may hold for us,” Ghalichi said. “I think when two people are married there is that really deep connection and deep level of love at some point that brought them to that point that got them to get married and make vows to each other.”

When asked if the former couple are getting back together, the Texas native gave fans plenty of hope. “Never say never! We’re like anyone else, you never know what the future holds. We’re just taking it one day at a time!”

Ghalichi also shared her desire to have more children. “I’m having more kids 1,000 percent,” she told Us exclusively. “Becoming a mother has been the most life-changing experience in my life for the better! I’ve never experienced anything harder or more difficult, but at the same time, never something as rewarding as seeing your baby, your flesh and blood. … I definitely want more children with or without a man.”

The reality star said she’ll “start the process of having another baby in 2020.”

