Mercedes Javid Gushes Over Husband Tommy Feight’s Fatherhood Skills





Doting dad! Mercedes “MJ” Javid said that her husband, Tommy Feight, is an “amazing” first-time father.

“He’s changed as many diapers as I have,” the Shahs of Sunset star, 47, told Us Weekly exclusively at Day 2 of the Beautycon Festival in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 11.

She and the marketing director welcomed their 3-month-old son, Shams, in April. The reality star told Us that raising the infant has “been a roller coaster, but … it’s a lot easier than” she imagined, adding, “He hasn’t started crawling and walking yet.”

Javid went on to say that she “would love to have a couple more” children with Feight.

The new mom echoed this sentiment to Us exclusively last month. “I want another baby,” the Bravo personality said in July. “We’re going to have to get a surrogate because I don’t have any way of carrying anymore. It’s not possible through my birth. I would love to have, like, at least three more via surrogacy, like, all at the same time. Seriously.”

This has been on Javid’s mind for a few months now. She told Us exclusively in May, “We had 12 [embryos left], and I don’t think all of them made it, so now we still have less than a baker’s dozen. Some of the times I think about baby No. 2, and then I say, ‘Shut up. Enjoy the moment. You’ll get there when you get there.’”

Is her husband on board? “He’ll do whatever I say,” the real estate agent mused.

She and Feight tied the knot in April 2018 in Hollywood. “Everything just looked beautiful,” the bride told Us exclusively of her wedding at the time. “We had the best day. … I cherish [my husband].”

With reporting by Emily Marcus

