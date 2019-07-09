



Baby on the brain! Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid and her husband, Tommy Feight, became first-time parents in April, but they already have their sights set on more kids.

“I want another baby,” the Shahs of Sunset star, 46, recently told Us Weekly exclusively at her Sip ’N See. “We’re going to have to get a surrogate because I don’t have any way of carrying anymore. It’s not possible through my birth. I would love to have like at least three more via surrogacy, like, all at the same time. Seriously.”

The reality star had a difficult birth and ended up in the ICU afterwards. “During my delivery, I lost two thirds of my body’s blood supply, requiring 19 units of blood during the surgery, then [was] intubated and placed in ICU from having significant fluid in my lungs after my C-section,” the Bravo personality explained to Us exclusively at the time.

As she looks ahead to growing her family, the new mom is enjoying her early days with Shams, who is “way ahead of the game.”

“He’s a genius, he’s a prodigy,” Javid told Us. “He focused earlier than any kid recorded in the history of time. He’s holding his own bottle which is like a physical impossibility but he’s figured it out. Yeah, he’s a prodigy for sure.”

Javid opened up about not being able to carry her future children on Instagram on Monday, July 8, when she posted a throwback pregnancy pic.

“Since I can never carry a baby again, I’m extremely grateful to those who made sure I had this shoot, and keep this memory forever,” Javid wrote. “My body is still healing from pregnancy, my heart is fragile and vulnerable. I wish I had the compassion I have now, as a new mom, all of my life. But now I am learning to have a deeper appreciation about why growth in life is such an important gift. I want to be better, and stronger. Lately, most days are a challenge.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

