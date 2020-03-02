Big news! Pregnant Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi is expecting a baby boy, Us Weekly confirms.

“Golnesa is having a boy and his name is Elijah,” the Shahs of Sunset star’s rep tells Us. “She is incredibly excited to be a mom and all her family and friends gathered … to celebrate this wonderful blessing.”

The reality star, 38, celebrated her baby shower on Sunday, March 2, with Lilly Ghalichi, Reza Farahan and other costars. “Celebrating @gg_golnesa and sweet baby Elijah,” Farahan’s husband, Adam Neely, captioned an Instagram upload with the pregnant star. “We can’t wait for him to make his debut and be the best addition to our group!”

Us confirmed in October 2019 that Gharachedaghi has a little one on the way, one year after the Los Angeles native opened up about her plans to find a sperm donor.

“I always say healthy and wealthy is number one because I don’t want a relationship with a man,” the Bravo personality told Us exclusively in August 2018. “I want a good father figure for my child, so I need to know he’s educated, you know, that he can teach his child enough about how to live and get through life and be very, very financially set to make sure he takes care of his baby mama.”

She went on to say that she would prefer to have a daughter, telling Us at the time: “If you’re a single parent as a woman, I would not know what to do with a boy. Right? I wouldn’t know what to do, and I think I would turn him into this evil, fighting machine because I’m so alpha.”

Gharachedaghi was previously married to Shalom Yeroushalmi until their March 2017 split, which sparked her decision to start a family. “I never believed in marriage, and I did this marriage for him, and I immediately realized it was OK to be selfish,” she explained to Us. “I’m not getting younger. It’s not going to change, and why not just now? Why not do it?”

Prior to their breakup, the GG’s Extensions cofounder was engaged to Omid Kalantari from 2012 to 2013.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe