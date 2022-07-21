Sororal serenity? Kim Richards may not have the closest relationship with her sisters, Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, at the moment, but they still keep in contact — for the most part.

“I haven’t seen her … I did text both of my sisters the other day and Kyle wrote me back, ‘I love you Kim,’ and when I see the words, ‘I love you,’ I cry,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 57, told Us Weekly exclusively at sister Kathy’s screening of the Bravo series on Wednesday, July 20, which was cohosted by Menolabs. “I love both of my sisters so much.”

The Black Snake Moan actress noted the last time she saw Kyle, 53, was for the reality star’s daughter Farrah Aldjufrie’s engagement party after her longtime boyfriend, Alex Manos, proposed in November 2021.

The sisters have shared many ups and downs over the years, the likes of which have often been documented on RHOBH, but Kim insists they’re currently doing “great.”

“At one point, she was right down the street [and], maybe, I would stop by,” Kim told Us. “[If] she calls, I’m down. I’m right there … I don’t have a bone to pick with either one of my sisters, except I want them to love and get along. But you can’t force that.”

Kyle and Kathy got along during filming of RHOBH season 11, which aired in 2021, and even shared a vulnerable, emotional moment discussing their past falling out. In the trailer for season 12, however, which dropped in April, Kyle cried to Kathy, saying she felt like she hated her, causing fans to wonder what’s going on between the sisters behind the scenes.

“I know that the show can bring out stuff … and we say things when we’re upset and we’re angry or sad,” Kim continued when speaking of her siblings. “I reminded my sisters [via text], ‘Remember the way mom raised us and what she wanted and what she instilled in us — our goals and our life as a family.’ And so I said, ‘If you need me, I’m here and just know that I love you.’”

The former Bravo personality noted that she still hasn’t watched any of the latest season and hasn’t talked to her sisters about what may be going on between them.

“We’re not the kind of sisters that call and say, ‘Did you hear?’ That’s not us,” Kim shared. “Although it would be better maybe at this point, if I had heard from one of them before I get all these phone calls, because it’s not very fun when you hear everybody saying, ‘Kyle did this,’ [and] ‘Kathy did that,’ so apparently … I don’t know. I’m looking forward to seeing [the show] tonight.”

The screening, which was held as an exclusive gathering at Kathy’s Bel Air estate, featured wellness brand Menolabs, which offers naturally sourced, research-backed solutions for perimenopause relief that’s powered by Amyris. Guests, including RHOBH star Crystal Kung Minkoff and frequent “friend of” Faye Resnick, were served Casa Del Sol, a tequila brand from Eva Longoria launched in September 2021.

As for where Kim and Kathy stand, the Escape to Witch Mountain star insists they “don’t fight.”

“Kyle and I are more feisty … or maybe I was,” she conceded. “I don’t think I’m as feisty as I used to be, but I don’t know until you put me in the hot seat again. Not asking!”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

