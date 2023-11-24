Kathy Hilton and husband Rick Hilton’s brood has gotten larger since their children began welcoming babies.

Nicky Hilton was the couple’s first child to become a parent when she and husband James Rothschild welcomed daughter Lily-Grace in July 2016, whom

The fashion designer and Rothschild, who wed in 2015, later expanded their brood with daughter Teddy and a baby boy, who were born in December 2017 and July 2022, respectively.

Rick and Kathy also share sons Barron Hilton II and Conrad Hilton and daughter Paris Hilton. Baron has welcomed his two little ones with wife Tessa Hilton (née Gräfin von Walderdorff). Tessa gave birth to daughter Milou in March 2020 and son Caspian in September 2022.

“I think she’ll be an amazing mom. If how she is with her dogs is any indication, they’re going to be very, very loved,” Nicky previously told Us in December 2021, speculating that a new baby could arrive “pretty soon.” She added: “I think this is something that she’s wanted for a while.”

Paris, for her part, had long been candid about her desire to become a mother before welcoming her son with Carter Reum via surrogate in January 2023. Later that year, Paris and her husband welcomed their daughter, London.

Scroll below to meet the Hiltons’ next generation: