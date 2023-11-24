Paris Hilton celebrated Thanksgiving with a new addition to her and husband Carter Reum’s family.

“Thankful for my baby girl,” Hilton, 42, captioned an Instagram post on Thursday, November 23, alongside various emojis. While she didn’t show off the newborn just yet, Hilton did reveal that their daughter’s name is London.

Hilton shared a photo of a pink two-piece outfit that had London embroidered on the front. A stuffed animal and pink heart-shaped sunglasses were also featured in the image.

The Simple Life alum further confirmed the arrival of her baby girl in a TikTok video shared during her family’s Thanksgiving celebration.

“You have two babies?” her nephew asked during Thursday’s video. Hilton responded, “I have two babies.”

When a fan gushed in the comments section, “OMG ANOTHER BABY!!!! A GIRL SO HAPPY FOR YOU!!!! 🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀💕💕💕,” Hilton replied, “💕My princess has arrived!!🥹🥲.”

Earlier this year, Hilton surprised fans by revealing the birth of her and Reum’s first child, a son, Phoenix.

“You are already loved beyond words 💙,” she captioned a January 24 Instagram post of the little one’s hand holding hers.

She featured Phoenix in various Instagram Story posts on Thursday, referring to him as a “big brother” after London’s arrival.

“I love you angel,” she said. “Are you a big brother today? You the big brother now? You’re going to watch after your sister?”

Hilton and the venture capitalist tied the knot in November 2021 after more than two years of dating. Hilton native previously told fans that she wanted to wait until after she was married to start trying to conceive.

“I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life,” she said on the “Trend Report With Mara” podcast in January 2021. “I haven’t got to experience that yet because I don’t feel that anyone really deserved that love from me and now I’ve finally found the person who does, so I cannot wait for that next step.”

At the time, Hilton noted that she and Reum were pursuing the IVF process. “I can pick twins if I like. Kim [Kardashian] is actually the one who told me about that. I didn’t even know anything about it,” she added. (Kardashian, 42, used surrogacy to welcome two of her four children with Kanye West.)

Hilton told Tamron Hall later that year that she was “so happy” about choosing to freeze her eggs during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was at home the whole time and I have tons of eggs ready, embryos, and I’m just so happy that Carter and I decided to do that literally, like, six months into our relationship. We knew we were forever right away,” the “Stars Are Blind” singer gushed in August 2021.

Hilton wasn’t shy about expressing her desire to start a family — and her sister, Nicky Hilton, was nothing but supportive.

“I think she’ll be an amazing mom. If how she is with her dogs is any indication, they’re going to be very, very loved,” Nicky, 40, exclusively told Us in December 2021. “I think this is something that she’s wanted for a while.”

Nicky shares three children — daughters Lily-Grace, 7, Teddy, 5, and a son born in July 2022 — with husband James Rothschild. When Paris was gearing up to walk down the aisle, Nicky shared some expert advice.

“I told her that marriage is about compromise,” she told Us. “It’s about meeting in the middle and being best friends and really just enjoying each other on this crazy ride.”

Reum was already a father when he exchanged vows with Paris. He shares a daughter with Secrets of Aspen alum Laura Bellizzi, but they do not have “a traditional father-daughter relationship,” his spokesperson told Page Six in November 2021. “He has provided for her since she was born, and will continue to do so.”