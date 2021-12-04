Next steps? Nearly one month after Paris Hilton’s wedding, Nicky Hilton hinted at her sister’s future family plans.

The fashion designer, 38, thinks that Paris, 40, and her husband, Carter Reum, will have children “pretty soon,” she exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, December 1, while promoting herNicky Hilton x French Sole collection. “I think she’ll be an amazing mom. If how she is with her dogs is any indication, they’re going to be very, very loved.”

Her family members aren’t giving the Simple Life alum any pressure to start a family, however. “I think this is something that she’s wanted for a while,” Nicky added.

Paris was vocal about her plans to become a mom before marrying Reum, also 40. “We talk about [planning a wedding] all the time and planning our baby’s names and all of that,” the DJ told b in a January podcast episode. “So, I’m really excited to just move on for the next step of my life and finally just have, like, a real life. I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life. I haven’t got to experience that yet because I don’t feel that anyone really deserved that love from me and now I’ve finally found the person who does, so I cannot wait for that next step.”

The singer ideally wants to welcome children in 2022. “I always love being a boss babe. I love working hard,” Paris told Entertainment Tonight six months later. I’m running a huge empire, so I’m always focused on my business. But one day when I become a mother, I’m not going to be traveling the way that I used to. It was way too much.”

Reum previously welcomed a daughter but does not have a “traditional” relationship with the 9-year-old. “Carter supports this child,” his spokesperson told Page Six last month. “He has provided for her since she was born, and will continue to do so.”

Before the venture capitalist and Paris tied the knot in November in California, Nicky shared advice with her older sibling. (The 365 Style author has been married to husband James Rothschild since 2015, and they share daughters Lily-Grace, 5, and Teddy, 3.)

“I told her that marriage is about compromise,” Nicky told Us on Wednesday. “It’s about meeting in the middle and being best friends and really just enjoying each other on this crazy ride.”

She thinks that Paris and the entrepreneur are “good together,” gushing, “They’re very similar. They share a lot of the same values. They’re both entrepreneurs, and they’re both family-oriented. They’re workaholics and they really support each other.”

Nicky is successful in her own line of work, recently launching her winter collection with French Sole. “One of my favorite styles is my Shearling Teddy [coat]. It’s so cozy and cute. I’m obsessed with Teddy coats.”

The road to Paris and Reum’s nuptials is streaming on Peacock, and new episodes of Paris in Love drop every Thursday. The show gives a “different side” of the Hilton family, Nicky explained to Us. “You get a glimpse of [Paris’] private life she really hasn’t shown before, hanging with her friends … and planning the wedding. [Viewers see] every step of the way.”

With reporting by Mandie DeCamp