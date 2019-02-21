Kathy and Rick Hilton Celebrated Chinese New Year in Beverly Hills

Celebs were out and about this week, from Kathy and Rick Hilton celebrating Chinese New Year, to Ciara and Russell Wilson enjoying a sushi-filled date night, to Nicole Scherzinger dancing the night away in West Hollywood. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Kathy and Rick Hilton attended Chinatown 90210 hosted by LA philanthropists Dr. Gabriel and Christine Chiu in celebration of Chinese New Year presented by Piaget and Bottega Veneta at Two Rodeo.

— Taylor Lautner and his girlfriend stayed at the Mondrian L.A. in one of the hotel’s redesigned room for Valentine’s Day and enjoyed dinner at Ivory on Sunset and cocktails at Skybar L.A.

— AnnaLynne McCord enjoyed a Valentine’s Day lunch at Margot in Culver City, the newly opened rooftop restaurant.

— Brad Goreski attended the CFDA Fashion Trust luncheon honoring stylists for Oscars at Norah in West Hollywood

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

— Ciara and Russell Wilson enjoyed a sushi dinner date night at Katsuya at L.A. Live.

— Toni Braxton delivered an emotional rendition of “Unbreak My Heart” in honor of her aunt at her sold-out concert at the Borgata Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City.

— Ryan Cabrera hung out at Doheny Room in West Hollywood.

— Hailey Baldwin wore head-to-toe Aritzia while attending the launch of Aritzia’s expanded Canadian flagship in Toronto.

— KJ Apa attended Teen Vogue’s Young Hollywood Party presented by Snapchat to celebrate the magazine’s 2019 Cover Stars.

Stars — They’re Just Like Us!

— Nicole Scherzinger danced the night away with friends at Hyde Sunset.

— Fat Joe enjoyed dinner at 388 Restaurant in Roslyn Heights, NY.

— Jacquees and Asian Doll attended the screening of All Def Music’s new docuseries All In with director Mandon Lovett in L.A.

— Orange is the New Black’s Alysia Reiner enjoyed a little R&R while trying out Haven Spa’s new Harmony massage in NYC.

— The McCord list founder, Rachel McCord, modeled LAMO footwear at the FN Platform in Las Vegas.

— Terrence Howard dined at the Piaget sponsored Chinese New Year dinner at Crustacean in Beverly Hills.

Every Time Meghan Markle Paid Tribute to Princess Diana Through Fashion

— A dozen Away suitcases were spotted outside of Duchess Meghan’s baby shower at The Mark Hotel in NYC.

— Paris Hilton attended the TINGS Magazine Issue #2 private dinner by Greene St. Kitchen of Las Vegas at Hideaway by TMA in L.A.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!