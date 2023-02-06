Celebrating her man! Paris Hilton penned a heartwarming birthday message to husband Carter Reum after they welcomed their first child together.

“Happy birthday to the love of my life, my best friend and the most incredible father to our baby boy💙🎂 ✨,” Hilton, 41, captioned several Instagram photos on Sunday, February 5, of her and Reum, 42, throughout their romance. “I’m so proud to call you mine. Here’s to all your dreams coming true! ☺️ Love you forever🥰.”

That same day, the couple attended the 2023 Grammys at the Crypto.com Arena. Reum kissed his wife on the cheek as they posed on the red carpet together.

The Simple Life alum’s sweet post comes shortly after she announced a new addition to their family. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” she wrote alongside a January photo via Instagram of her newborn’s hand.

Hilton and the venture capitalist started dating in January 2020 and announced their engagement one year later.

“When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it,” she wrote via Instagram in February 2021. “My love and I have been together since our first date and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with.”

After the couple’s November 2021 nuptials, Reum confirmed that he is a father to a daughter he shares with ex Laura Bellizzi.

“The people who this story matters to have known about it for 10 years,” a spokesperson for the Shortcut Your Startup author said in a statement that same month. “Carter supports this child. While he does not have a traditional father-daughter relationship with her, he has provided for her since she was born, and will continue to do so.”

It was reported at the time that Reum signed a paper acknowledging paternity in court documents in 2020.

Hilton, for her part, has opened up over the years about her attempts to start a family with Reum. Ahead of their wedding, the reality star discussed her decision to freeze her eggs during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m just so happy that Carter and I decided to do that literally, like, six months into our relationship. We knew we were forever right away,” she told Tamron Hall in August 2021. “I’m so happy that I did it during the pandemic when the world was shut down. I was at home the whole time and I have tons of eggs ready, embryos.”

The socialite, who welcomed her baby boy via surrogate, previously shut down mom Kathy Hilton‘s claim that she was struggling to conceive.

“I’m getting tons of messages of people asking me about when I’m having a baby,” Paris wrote via Instagram Story in November 2022. “The truth is my husband and I wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple and we were always planning on starting our family in 2023.”

She continued: “IVF is always a journey for everything but we’re so fortunate that we have lots of healthy embryos ready and waiting to be part of our Cutesy Crew! As everyone knows I have an extremely busy work and travel schedule but nothing gets me more excited then becoming a mom in 2023!”