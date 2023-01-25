A baby heir! Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum secretly welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

“You are already loved beyond words 💙,” Hilton, 41, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, January 24, alongside a photo of her little one’s hand holding her thumb.

The Simple Life alum and venture capitalist, also 41, tied the knot in November 2021. “The first dance was a magical moment,” Hilton wrote via Instagram following her fall nuptials. “I felt like Cinderella. 👸🏼 It was the perfect Disney Princess moment of the night.”

The Confessions of an Heiress author began her relationship with the VEEV Spirits cofounder in November 2019 after calling off her engagement to Chris Zylka one year prior. “I’m so happy,” she told Us Weekly in February 2020. “This is the best time of my life right now.”

Following their February 2021 engagement, Hilton gushed about her beau via Instagram.

“When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it,” the former reality star said at the time. “My love and I have been together since our first date and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with.”

One month prior, the DJ revealed during a “The Trend Reporter With Mara” podcast episode that she and the entrepreneur were planning their wedding and picking baby names.

“I’m really excited to just move on for the next step of my life and finally just have, like, a real life,” the singer said in the January 2021 interview. “I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life. I haven’t got to experience that yet because I don’t feel that anyone really deserved that love from me and now I’ve finally found the person who does, so I cannot wait for that next step.”

The New York native revealed that they were doing IVF, adding, “I can pick twins if I like. Kim [Kardashian] is actually the one who told me about that. I didn’t even know anything about it.”

Rumors spread in July 2021 that the businesswoman was pregnant, but she clapped back at speculation on her “This Is Paris” podcast.

“The only thing in the oven at the moment is my ‘Sliving Lasagna,” Hilton told her listeners at the time. “One day I can’t wait to have a little girl. I want to name her London. One day, there will be little mini Paris and mini Carters but not yet. … Stay tuned for 2022.”

Before her relationships with Reum and Zylka, 37, the House of Wax actress previously dated Good Charlottes’ Benji Madden, The Hills‘ Doug Reinhardt and model River Viiperi, among other stars.