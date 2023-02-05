Sliving their best lives as new parents! Paris Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, have made their first red carpet appearance since welcoming their first child together.

The Paris in Love alum, 41, and the entrepreneur, 42, stepped out at Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammy Awards gala on Saturday, February 3. Hilton stunned in a black off-the-should gown, delicate diamond jewels and wore her hair in an updo. Reum, for his part, sported a black suit as he posed alongside his wife.

“Mom and Dad’s first night out 👩🏼‍❤️‍👨🏻 #Sliving ✨💖,” Hilton wrote via Instagram several hours later, sharing snaps of the couple getting ready to head out to the bash.

The couple’s attendance on Saturday marks their first public outing since confirming their baby boy, Reum’s second child, had arrived via surrogate.

“You are already loved beyond words 💙,” the Simple Life alum gushed via Instagram on January 24, sharing a photo of her infant’s tiny hand clutching her thumb.

The Confessions of an Heiress author and the VEEV Spirits cofounder began dating in November 2019, three years before they tied the knot.

“I’m so happy. This is the best time of my life right now,” Hilton previously told Us Weekly in February 2020 of her romance with Reum, who has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Since tying the knot, the DJ has been candid about the couple’s family planning journey, including their past IVF experiences.

“We talk about [planning a wedding] all the time and planning our baby’s names and all of that,” Cooking With Paris alum said during an appearance on “The Trend Reporter with Mara” podcast in January 2021. “So, I’m really excited to just move on for the next step of my life and finally just have, like, a real life. I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life. I haven’t got to experience that yet because I don’t feel that anyone really deserved that love from me and now I’ve finally found the person who does, so I cannot wait for that next step.”

She continued at the time: “We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like. Kim [Kardashian] is actually the one who told me about that. I didn’t even know anything about it.”

Neither Hilton nor Reum have further opened up about becoming parents to their baby boy, though her famous family are very excited about the growing brood.

“Paris and Carter, we know you are going to be the most amazing parents,” mother Kathy Hilton gushed in a statement last month. “We are so thrilled for you both! Thank you for this perfect addition to our ever-growing, beautiful family.”

