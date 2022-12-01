Romantic, tender and beautiful are three things to describe a romance … and the perfect love-infused perfume. For her first wedding anniversary, Paris Hilton has released her most heartfelt fragrance yet — Love Rush, the scent she personally wore when she exchanged vows with her husband, Carter Reum, in November 2021.

Developed not only by Hilton but also with the help of her fiancé, Love Rush radiates romance, elegance and love. Her highly personal vision for the scent she would wear on her big day came to life as an intimate fragrance that captures her adoration for her new marriage.

“This is my most intimate fragrance to date, the perfume I wore on my wedding date. Since I was a little girl, I dreamt of my wedding day, and this fragrance made it even more special and memorable,” Hilton said in a press release. “Whenever I wear Love Rush, I feel immersed in true love and happiness.”

Just as flowers are essential in setting the mood for your nuptials with their beauty, color, elegance and style, they are equally as important to a fragrance. Love Rush captures some of the most luxurious florals to highlight the radiance and allure of finding forever love. This floral fragrance contains notes of Italian bergamot, white apricot nectar, lush gardenia, sandalwood and vanilla orchid, making Love Rush a symbol of everlasting love.

As the 29th fragrance in her collection, Love Rush still stays true to the rush portfolio aesthetic with a sleek bodice leading to a glittery bottom, but this time is a wedding dress. Draped in radiant white, Love Rush is an elegant, striking yet sentimental addition to the collection capturing the enchantment of perfect love.