Growing family! Nicky Hilton is expecting her second child with her husband, James Rothschild, and she told Us Weekly exclusively that the couple won’t be having a gender reveal party anytime soon.

At the Samsung Annual Charity Gala in New York City on Thursday, November 2, Hilton, 34, told Us that they’re choosing not to find out the sex of the baby, but that she does have a preference. “You know what? I would be happy with either but I love having a sister. With a sister, you have a best friend for life,” she told Us, referring to her relationship with her sister, Paris Hilton. “But a boy would be really cute, too. I’m thrilled with whatever.”

Hilton and the banking heir welcomed their daughter, Lily Grace Victoria, in July 2016. The fashion designer revealed that her 15-month-old has no clue that another baby is on the way, but she is preparing her by getting her the right toys. “I bought her a doll and she loves her doll. It’s her baby and it goes everywhere with her,” she said about her daughter. “She feeds her baby a bottle. She tried to put her baby in the bath with her tonight.”

The Hilton family is breaking their holiday tradition this year to be by the socialite’s side during the pregnancy. “The whole family is going to come out to New York for the baby,” she told Us. “And the holidays. We’ll do the holidays here. We’re usually all in L.A. But I can’t fly, so everyone’s coming to me!”

Since the baby’s gender is unknown, Hilton doesn’t want any presents and plans to use everything from the first time around. As for the dad-to-be, Rothschild is ready for his second baby. “He’s very, very hands-on and very helpful with the baby. He’s a great dad,” she told Us.

Hilton and Rothschild got engaged in August 2014 in Lake Como, Italy, during a getaway and they tied the knot at Kensington Palace in London in July 2015.

