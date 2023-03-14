A dream come true. Paris Hilton has gushed about getting the chance to be a mother following the secret arrival of son Phoenix.

Before welcoming her little one via surrogate in January 2023, the former reality star addressed her plans to start a family with husband Carter Reum.

“I’m getting tons of messages of people asking me about when I’m having a baby,” Hilton wrote via her Instagram Story in November 2022. “The truth is my husband and I wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple and we were always planning on starting our family in 2023.”

She continued: “IVF is always a journey for everything but we’re so fortunate that we have lots of healthy embryos ready and waiting to be part of our Cutesy Crew! As everyone knows I have an extremely busy work and travel schedule but nothing gets me more excited then becoming a mom in 2023!”

The Simple Life alum, who exchanged vows with Reum in November 2021, chose to freeze her eggs before their nuptials. “I’m just so happy that Carter and I decided to do that literally, like, six months into our relationship. We knew we were forever right away,” she told Tamron Hall in August 2021. “I’m so happy that I did it during the pandemic when the world was shut down. I was at home the whole time and I have tons of eggs ready, embryos.”

In January 2023, Hilton announced via social media that she and the venture capitalist welcomed their first child together. (Reum also shares a daughter with ex Laura Bellizzi.)

One month later, the new mom opened up about her first days with her son. “If all goes well, by the time you read this, Carter and I will have a baby boy,” she said on her iHeartRadio podcast “This Is Paris” in February 2023, while reading an except from her upcoming memoir, Paris. “We plan to name him Phoenix, a name that I decided on years ago when I was searching cities, countries and states on a map looking for something to go with Paris and London.”

At the time, Hilton noted that her baby boy’s middle name is a tribute to her late grandfather, Barron Hilton.

“He was always my mentor. I looked up to my grandfather so much, and we were so close, and I miss him every day,” she continued. “So, I really wanted to honor him by having his name in my first son’s name. So there you go. My beautiful baby boy’s name is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.”

The socialite praised Reum for being by her side amid the major milestone, adding, “I’m so happy I found the perfect partner. Carter, he is such an angel and such an incredible father. It’s so cute seeing them together and I just love this baby so much. He’s laying on my chest and looking up into my eyes, my heart just melts.”

Scroll down for Paris most candid comments about motherhood: