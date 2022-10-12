Following Cynthia Bailey’s split from Peter Thomas, she found love again with Mike Hill.

“One thing I’m not going to do is, I won’t be proposing to Mike,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2019, noting she “definitely” saw marriage in their future. “He actually has to propose to me. ‘Yes’ is my answer, but he has to do it on his own time.”

She added at the time: “After my divorce, I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’d ever get married again.’ Well, I kind of said, ‘I wouldn’t get married again,’ to be honest. I’d just given up on the whole marriage thing. Now, my answer has changed … If you ask me will I marry Mike Hill? The answer’s ‘yes’ because Mike is a whole person, I’m a whole person, when we come together we’re just great. It’s just easy, and it’s comfortable.”

The sports broadcaster eventually popped the question to Bailey nearly three months later. They wed the following year on October 10, 2020, surrounded by several of her former RHOA castmates. As the then-couple navigated married life, they continued to grow in love.

“Never stop dating each other✨,” the Celebrity Big Brother alum captioned a March 2022 Instagram snap with Hill during a date night in Los Angeles.

As the pair remained focused on their romance, they faced cheating allegations in November 2021 after Hill was accused of sending a nude photo of himself to another woman.

“We’re great. Rumors are rumors,” Bailey told TMZ at the time, as she and her then-spouse denied the “annoying” claims.

While the couple were able to make it past marriage speculation, they ultimately decided to divorce nearly one year later.

“LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways,” they told Entertainment Tonight in a joint statement in October 2022. “We are grateful that we remain good friends, and will always cherish the many memories we’ve shared together as husband and wife.”

They concluded: “Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and we appreciate our family, friends and beloved fans for your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes!”

Scroll below to revisit their relationship journey: