A bump in the road? Cynthia Bailey of The Real Housewives of Atlanta admitted that quarantining with fiancé Mike Hill has not been easy on their relationship.

“We have been tested,” the Bravo personality, 53, admitted to Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, April 24, while promoting her involvement in Represent Justice’s new campaign. “However, I was laughing because one of the things that I used to complain about being in a bicoastal relationship is spending quality time together. Well, this is quality [time].”

She continued, “I didn’t mean morning, noon, night, breakfast, lunch, dinner. I didn’t mean the only time that we go out is to go to Costco. OK? I kind of had to eat my words on that since I’m eating everything else around here.”

Bailey regarded “not getting on each others’ nerves” to be the most challenging part about being in quarantine with the 49-year-old sportscaster. “I’m a space person, he’s a space person, we kind of know each other’s energy and I can tell when he needs a minute,” she shared. “He can tell when I need a minute.”

Bailey and Hill were introduced by Steve Harvey in early 2018 on The Steve Harvey Show. At the time, the Family Feud host selected three men as potential matches for Bailey and she picked Hill. The duo made their relationship Instagram official that August.

Hill popped the question in July 2019 at the grand opening of her wine cellar in Atlanta.

Despite the difficulties their relationship has faced while in isolation together, the Atlanta Housewife noted that it has brought them “closer together.” She also assured Us that the duo have zero intentions of canceling their wedding scheduled for Saturday, October 10 — that is, unless, the social-distancing period is prolonged.

“Deposits have been made, that day’s still on. But I don’t know if we’re going to be able to keep it,” the reality star told Us. “We just have to see how long they’re going to extend this thing. Right now, it’s still on.”

Aside from their relationship, another thing the engaged couple has been preoccupied with during quarantine is raising awareness for Represent Justice’s new #InfluentialJustice campaign. Through the initiative, Bailey and Hill went live on Instagram on April 25 to speak out about how COVID-19 has impacted people in prison.

“They are very much at risk,” she explained to Us. “There’s no social distancing, closed quarters, no proper sanitation. Elderly and vulnerable people are concerned. I feel just because you are living out a sentence or serving a sentence, [it] doesn’t mean that you don’t have the right to [your] health.”

Bailey added, “You shouldn’t be in a situation where you could get COVID-19 and die because of inhuman situations. I feel everyone has the basic right to dignity.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.