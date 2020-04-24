Good vibes! Cynthia Bailey thinks all of her Real Housewives of Atlanta costars will score an invite to her upcoming wedding to Mike Hill after the dramatic virtual reunion.

“I actually left off the season in a pretty good place with everyone,” the 53-year-old Bravo personality told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, April 24, while promoting her partnership with Represent Justice. “I hit some bumps at the reunion. But it looks like so far, everyone is still being considered to be on the list. For sure. … I think everyone’s pretty much going to make the cut. I don’t know who’s going to get to be a bridesmaid though.”

Bailey and Hill, 49, got engaged in July 2019 and previously told Us that she planned to share her wedding on RHOA so that Bravo fans could see her “happily ever after.” After filming a “stressful” reunion episode from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bailey teased that fans were in for an “epic” ride.

“When I tell you I will never complain about doing a reunion again in my life because we usually have so much help,” the reality star joked. “It was crazy. It was very stressful. I will say I’m really happy that Bravo made it happen because the fans had been ready for it. And you know, Andy [Cohen] always says the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunions are like the Super Bowl and we did not disappoint. It will be an epic reunion.”

The reunion was originally scheduled to be filmed in late March but was postponed in response to the growing concern over the coronavirus pandemic. Bailey revealed that after a whirlwind season, she “felt really good” about what went down at the reunion and was “excited” that fans will still be able to experience the drama — especially between costars Kenya Moore and Nene Leakes.

The Alabama native has been keeping herself busy after season 12 of the Bravo series came to an end on Sunday, April 19. As part of Represent Justice’s #InfluentialJustice campaign, she and her fiancé will be going live on Instagram to raise awareness for the ways that the COVID-19 outbreak has impacted people in prison.

“They are very much at risk that, you know, there’s no social distancing, close quarters, no proper sanitation,” Bailey explained. “There’s a lot of things going on there that I feel like people need to be aware about and I just don’t think it’s right. So I decided to use my platform to just bring about awareness.”

Bailey and Hill’s #InfluentialJustice takeover will be live on Represent Justice’s Instagram on Saturday, April 25.