



NeNe Leakes never misses an opportunity to throw shade. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star struggled to say three nice things about Kenya Moore during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“Yeah, sure. You know, I’m not the real evil one here, OK?” Leakes told Andy Cohen on Sunday, November 24. “Uh, I think she has nice contacts. … I think she has a nice grade of hair.”

After Cohen, 51, squirmed in his seat, fellow guest Kelly Rowland begged the reality TV personality to dig deeper.

“Come on, NeNe, a real one,” the Destiny’s Child alum, 38, said.

“These are so real,” she replied. “And I think the line around her lips is nice.”

Leakes and Moore, 48, haven’t been close in years. Earlier this month, the former Miss USA claimed that the two women would never bury the hatchet during her own appearance on WWHL.

“The answer about NeNe is absolutely not. I think she’s pretty much dead to me,” Moore told Cohen on November 3. “When someone tries to spit on you, I think they’re not ever gonna be friends with you. So, yeah. That’s pretty much done.”

While Leakes clearly has no interest in making up with Moore at the moment, she revealed that she is rooting for the former pageant queen when it comes to her marital issues, which are currently playing out on RHOA season 12. (Moore and husband Marc Daly announced their split in September.)

“You should continue to watch the show because I actually do give her some advice that I do not want to give away, so tune in,” Leakes said on Sunday. “I will say this: I’ve been married the longest in the group. I love love, and I hate to see a family break up, so I definitely offer advice.”

Last month, Leakes also admitted that Moore is “great for the show” during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“I didn’t feel any kind of way other than, look, I’m here on the show. I’ve been on the show for many years and I want the show to stay around for the next 10 or 15 years,” Leakes told Us at the time. “I wasn’t around her that often. Only when [the whole] cast [was there], that’s when I was around her. Obviously we’re not friends, so we’re not around each other like that.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.