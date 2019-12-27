



A simple mistake? Kandi Burruss isn’t so sure. Ahead of Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill‘s engagement, Kenya Moore made a comment to Cynthia that a proposal may be coming.

“If you knew he was trying to do it to surprise me, why would bring that up to me?” Cynthia, 52, says in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of the Sunday, December 29, episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Kenya, 48, responded, “I just felt it and you know, we always have conversations about my premonitions on things.”

With that, Kandi, 43, felt it was her time to chime in.

“It wasn’t a premonition though,” the Grammy winner said. “We already had a little argument about this situation. Kenya texted me and I was like, ‘Just let her know she needs to hurry because I think he’s about to pop the question.'”

When the night arrived, Kenya told Cynthia, “I think he’s gonna propose tonight,” a comment she doesn’t see a problem with.

“You’re making it seem like I somehow ruined her proposal or something,” the Celebrity Apprentice star said. “Let me just say this. I am happy for you and don’t ever sit here and try to question why I said this … that bitch right there, I ride for her hard.”

During an interview, Porsha Williams also shared her thoughts. “If that were my friend, that would really make me wonder, ‘Are you really my friend?'” she asked in her confessional. “Who would steal someone’s happiness like that? That’s just weird to me.”

Bailey and Hill, 49, got engaged in July and will be getting married in October 2020. The wedding will be part of RHOA.

“My fans have been on my journey for 10 years. They’ve seen me get married on the show. They’ve seen all my ups and downs in my last marriage [to Peter Thomas], and they have seen me get divorced on the show. They’ve seen me date on the show,” she recently told Us exclusively. “It would be totally unfair for them not to see my happily ever after. I want to share it with them because I’m in a great place and I’m happy, and they’ve seen me not always so happy.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.