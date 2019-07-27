



Fit for a queen! Cynthia Bailey’s new fiancé, Mike Hill, gave her a stunning five-carat engagement ring when he proposed on Friday, July 26.

The setting alone retails at $14,036, and the five-carat center stone is valued at $70,000. That brings the total of the ring to approximately $85,000.

The 18k white gold piece features princess cut diamonds, accented by baguette diamonds. The gorgeous ring is from Simon G. Jewelry and was purchased at Solomon Brothers.

Hill, 46, popped the question on Friday at the opening of Bailey WineCellar in Atlanta. The Fox sportscaster had some help from celebrity event planner Courtney Ajinça, who assisted with setting up the proposal.

Bailey, 51, could not contain her joy after the milestone occasion. “I am so excited and in shock!” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star told Us Weekly. “I had no idea that Mike was going to propose tonight! He and our beautiful daughters and Courtney got me real good and I’m so happy that my friends and family were here to witness everything. Wow! I can’t believe it.”

Hill acted as if he wanted to toast to the reality star’s business. He then had her 19-year-old daughter, Noëlle, hand him the ring. The former ESPN anchor held a bottle of champagne that had a question mark on it, while his daughters, Kayla and Ashlee, as well as Noëlle displayed a sign that read, “Can We Be A Family?”

Bailey met her now-fiancé in April 2018 during an appearance on The Steve Harvey Show. They made their romance Instagram official in August.

The former model told Us in April that the duo would wed “definitely … by next year.” However, she was adamant about the preliminary stage. “One thing I’m not going to do is, I won’t be proposing to Mike,” she insisted. “He actually has to propose to me. ‘Yes’ is my answer, but he has to do it on his own time.”

Bailey filed for divorce from husband Peter Thomas in 2016. Hill was previously married to former Miss Universe contestant Camille Hill.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!