



Sharing their joy! Cynthia Bailey opened up about her decision to televise her wedding to fiancé Mike Hill.

“My fans have been on my journey for 10 years. They’ve seen me get married on the show. They’ve seen all my ups and downs in my last marriage [to Peter Thomas], and they have seen me get divorced on the show. They’ve seen me date on the show,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 52, told Us Weekly exclusively. “It would be totally unfair for them not to see my happily ever after. I want to share it with them because I’m in a great place and I’m happy, and they’ve seen me not always so happy.”

Bailey and Hill, 49, are in early talks when it comes to the specifics of the big day. “The only thing that we have for sure is the date, which you might have heard. We did decide the date, and we know where it’s going to be,” she revealed. “I don’t have a venue, but at least I know what state it’s going to be in, so we’re excited about that. We’re still in the beginning stages of planning everything, but you can rest assure it will be a wedding to remember, no matter how big or small it is.”

The reality star deemed the relationship a “blessing” because the pair “found each other” despite not knowing if they would ever tie the knot again. Hill was previously married twice, while Bailey split from Thomas, 59, in 2016.

The former model also hinted that the nuptials will be nothing like her ceremony with her ex-husband. “This is just a different time for me,” she explained.

Bailey and Hill got engaged in July after more than a year of dating. “I am so excited and in shock!” she told Us at the time. “I had no idea that Mike was going to propose tonight! He and our beautiful daughters and [event planner] Courtney [Ajinça] got me real good and I’m so happy that my friends and family were here to witness everything. Wow! I can’t believe it.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12 premieres on Bravo Sunday, November 3, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Travis Cronin