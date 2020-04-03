Challenge accepted! The cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta flooded social media with makeup-free selfies on Thursday, April 2, thanks to the one and only Eva Marcille — but Kandi Burruss had something to say about authenticity.

Here’s how it all went down: Marcille took to her Instagram feed on Wednesday, April 1, to propose a self-care challenge for her 3.8 million Instagram followers and her Real Housewives of Atlanta costars.

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show co-host shared a video explaining that the purpose of the challenge is to ditch makeup for as long as possible while self-quarantining at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

In the accompanying caption, she wrote, “Good morning and happy Wednesday. Why don’t you all join me in my new challenge it’s called the #NoMakeUp #WashFaceChallenge. The point of the challenge is to ignite the confidence in you!”

She continued, “No need for filters and makeup and enhancement to be beautiful.”

Marcille then nominated every single housewife of Atlanta, plus friends Tanya Sam, Gail “Yovanna” Momsplaisir and Marlo Hampton. “Happy washing ladies,” she added. “Let’s see those pores 😜.”

Buuruss, among several other RHOA stars, participated in the challenge. But she was very quick to call out her co-stars for altering their photos. The 43-year-old captioned her messy bun selfie, “My #RHOA girls doin #NoMakeup challenges with lash extensions, fillers, & filters. I’m gonna keep it 💯 wit y’all.”

She continued, “I’m lookin’ tired AF with these dark circles, no makeup, no lashes, hair ain’t done, nails f*cked up… 🤣🤣🤣 This quarantine bs ain’t for me. Teaching school, cleaning, & cooking all day… I can’t take it!!!! This can’t be life. 😩”

The Atlanta-based ladies aren’t the only ones documenting their self-quarantine experience, or longingly reflecting on life before the crisis. New York’s Ramona Singer hilariously documented herself cleaning the floors of her Florida home, while Lisa Rinna shared a sexy throwback photo in an army green bikini.

