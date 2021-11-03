Defending their marriage. Cynthia Bailey and her husband, Mike Hill, addressed rumors that he was unfaithful to her.

The talk show host, 51, told TMZ on Tuesday, November 2, that the allegation that he sent a nude photo of himself to another woman is “not true.”

Bailey, 54, called the ordeal “very annoying,” as Hill agreed with her. “We’re great,” she added. “Rumors are rumors.”

The sportscaster claimed that he would “absolutely” take legal action against his accuser if the allegations continue. “We’ll take care of it the way it’s supposed to be taken care of.”

As for the identity of the person who called his fidelity into question, Hill said he has “no idea who it is,” but he hopes they “get help.”

An anonymous Twitter user claimed earlier this week that Hill sent a nude photo of himself via Snapchat, screenshotting his alleged username and profile as well as what appeared to be him typing a message. The person later shared a side-by-side comparison of the nude pic and a screenshot from the New York native’s Instagram Story that showed him wearing what appeared to be the same clothing and sitting in a similar chair. The accuser has since deleted the allegations and their account.

Bailey confirmed her relationship with Hill in August 2018. The couple got engaged in July 2019 and tied the knot in October 2020.

Prior to the wedding, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum confessed that she and her then-fiancé had trouble staying connected amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Quarantine in a house with all your kids, can you imagine trying to have sex with your man?” she exclusively told Us Weekly during an August 2020 episode of the “Getting Real With the Housewives” podcast. “You know how horrible that is to have, like, quiet, secret sex all the time? It’s like [the kids] know it’s happening, but you can’t, like, be loud. It sucks. It really sucks.”

A year later, Bailey announced that she was leaving RHOA. “Thank you to my Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates for eleven of the most unbelievable years of my life; and the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories!” she wrote via Instagram in September. “I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures. Most importantly, THANK YOU to my fans! I could not have done it without your blessings, love, and support.”

She concluded: “It’s time to move on to my next chapter, and I look forward to sharing it with all of you. See you guys soon!”

The reality star was married to Peter Thomas from 2010 to 2017. She shares daughter Noelle, 21, with ex Leon Robinson, while Hill has daughters Kayla and Ashleé from two previous marriages.